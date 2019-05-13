Recipe: Ritz-Carlton St. Louis Dark Chocolate Mousse
ST. LOUIS – You know what never, ever goes out of style? Dark Chocolate Mousse!
INGREDIENTS
420g sugar
300g egg
360g egg yolk
1.5L cream
30g gelatin
1000g chocolate, dark
DIRECTIONS
- Whip the cream until soft peaks.
- Bloom the gelatin.
- Melt the chocolate.
- Heat the sugar until 118ºC.
- At the same time, whip the eggs and yolks until ribbon stage.
- Gradually pour the sugar into the eggs.
- Melt the gelatin and add to the egg mixture.
- Pour in the chocolate.
- Fold in the cream.
Raspberry Coulis
INGREDIENTS
1000g raspberry puree
138g sugar
8g pectin NH
114g glucose
60g trimoline
2 sheets gelatin
DIRECTIONS
- Heat the puree up to 45 degrees Celsius.
- Mix the sugar and pectin together.
- Add to the puree and boil.
- Add glucose and trimoline.
- Boil again.
- Add gelatin.
- Strain.
- Chill with a water bath.
