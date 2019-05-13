Recipe: Ritz-Carlton St. Louis Dark Chocolate Mousse

ST. LOUIS –  You know what never, ever goes out of style? Dark Chocolate Mousse!

INGREDIENTS
420g sugar
300g egg
360g egg yolk
1.5L cream
30g gelatin
1000g chocolate, dark

DIRECTIONS

  1. Whip the cream until soft peaks.
  2. Bloom the gelatin.
  3. Melt the chocolate.
  4. Heat the sugar until 118ºC.
  5. At the same time, whip the eggs and yolks until ribbon stage.
  6. Gradually pour the sugar into the eggs.
  7. Melt the gelatin and add to the egg mixture.
  8. Pour in the chocolate.
  9. Fold in the cream.

Raspberry Coulis

INGREDIENTS

1000g raspberry puree
138g sugar
8g pectin NH
114g glucose
60g trimoline
2 sheets gelatin

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat the puree up to 45 degrees Celsius.
  2. Mix the sugar and pectin together.
  3. Add to the puree and boil.
  4. Add glucose and trimoline.
  5. Boil again.
  6. Add gelatin.
  7. Strain.
  8. Chill with a water bath.

