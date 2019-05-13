Song of the Day – Pompeii the Exhibition

A volcano awakens, a city vanishes. Relive the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius and the rediscovery of the Roman city of Pompeii with more than 150 authentic artifacts and engaging interactives. Travel back in time to 79 A.D. when Pompeii flourished as a commercial port and strategic military and trading city and experience the lives of the city’s residents and how they lived, worked, and played. Enter below to win a family four pack tickets!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, May 13th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

Official Rules