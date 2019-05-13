Sit up Straight: May is National Correct Posture Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - May is Correct Posture Month and you may be guilty of not sitting up straight!

Healthsource Chiropractic Dr. John Groerich, joined FOX 2 to teach us about better posture.

If you get stiff from sitting slumped a certain way, it's important to stretch often. Certain aches and pains we might associate with age are really just because we have bad posture.

Dr. Groerich, says people come in for adjustments that way they can improve their overall posture.

For more information, visit: www.HealthSourceChiro.com