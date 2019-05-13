× St. Charles County Council works to ban herbal product Kratom

ST. CHARLES -The St. Charles County Council begins the process to ban Kratom; an herb that causes effects similar to opioids and stimulants.

A Missouri House Bill 1115 to ban the sale, possession or use of kratom will be introduced at Monday nights council meeting.

Supporters of kratom say it provides safe, non-addictive pain relief and can also combat anxiety disorders. Some kratom users also say it manages the withdrawal symptoms of potent opiate drugs. Law enforcement, however, has described kratom as addictive and dangerous.

The St. Charles County Medical Examiner says kratom has played a role in at least nine deaths since the end of 2017.

However, a spokesperson with the American Kratom Association says pure kratom has been used in the states for decades and is safe.