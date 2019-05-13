St. Louis native, Rep. Maxine Waters visits Vashon HS to inspire students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Congresswoman Maxine Waters made a stop in St. Louis to talk with high school students Monday.

Patrick Clark shows us why she made a point to see some Vashon high school students.

The chair of the House Financial Services Committee, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a Vashon graduate gave students an opportunity for a question and answer session Monday afternoon.

“Because of my background and situation and poverty,” said Rep. Maxine Waters, (D) CA. “If I can do it you can do it. Do you understand that? Do you believe that?”

“I love her,” said Tiona Robinson, Vashon Student. “She`s a powerful woman,” said Faith Pruitt. “She speaks real facts and doesn`t sugar coat anything.”

Not one to mince words Waters talked about her career, her early instructors at Vashon high school, the ones who encouraged her, and she shared her stance on the president.

“Absolutely it`s a big deal,” said Sherill A. Jones, Event Co-organizer. “For her being an alumni and coming back to Vashon high school. She was here this weekend for her family events but she came by to talk to the sister circle and we are just thrilled.”

The Democratic in her 15th term in the house told the high school students her best advice.

“I might want to go into politics one day,” said Pruitt. “Just by that little one hour she was here I want to be a lot like here. She seems like she`s changed a lot of lives.”

“If you understand that you have a right to a good quality of life that you have a right to pursue your education and the good things in life that come to you,” said Waters. “If you believe that and work towards that it will happen.”