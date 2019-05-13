× St. Louis police confiscate ATVs, make arrest

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have begun enforcing a state ordinance banning the use of ATVs on city streets.

On Monday, police announced they’d arrested a 34-year-old man seen driving an ATV near Kossuth and Turner in the O’Fallon neighborhood of north St. Louis. The man’s ATV was towed.

In addition, police seized four ATVs from the 4100 block of Margaretta, also in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

There is no city ordinance keeping ATVs off the streets, so police opted to use the state statute.

Police had said previously that violators would face a class C misdemeanor, which could result in an arrest and the ATV being towed.