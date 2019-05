Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There is a new, fun way to teach kids about health and nutrition.

Shannon Laine, the President and CEO of Healthworks Kid's Museum St. Louis, is in the studio to talk about the interactive activity you can take your kids to.

The Healthworks Museum is anchored by a gigantic human skeletal climbing structure, with the largest fiberglass teeth in the world.

There are several interesting exhibits for kids to go through to learn about human health.

To learn more, visit: HWSTL.org