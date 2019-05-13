Support heart health, sign up for the ‘Love Run’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Next Sunday, May 19, is the "Love Run" in Kirkwood City Park.

Jason Young, from the Children's Heart Foundation, and Felisha Smith, from the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation, join us today in the studio to talk about how you can participate.

You can sign up for a 5k or a family gun run and get t-shirts and swag for joining the festivities.

This is a great opportunity to support heart health and help children who are born with congenital heart disease.

For more information, visit: www.loverunstl.com