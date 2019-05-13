Tim’s Travels: First look of new updates ahead of The Muny’s season 101

ST. LOUIS -  Tim Ezell got the first look at The Muny completion of Phase 1 of construction, as well as an update regarding the progress of the Second Century Capital Campaign.

Projects completed during Phase 1 include a new, state-of-the-art stage, light bridge, stage towers, and air circulation system.

The Muny`s mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation`s largest outdoor musical theatre, they produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 400,000 theatergoers over our nine-week season.

Celebrating 101 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre.

For more information visit www.muny.org

