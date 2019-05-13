Westbound Jefferson Barracks Bridge closed for at least this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The crack in the Jefferson Barracks bridge is being called both an emergency and a critical problem.

Tens of thousands of drivers have to find a different route to work until at least the end of this week.

MoDOT is bringing in experts and special equipment from across the country.

An inspector Sunday discovered a crack in the steel in one of the arches of the westbound bridge.

As a precaution, the westbound lanes of the bridge have been closed. An expert is coming from Seattle to advise MoDOT. The hope is that by late Wednesday to know the cause and how to repair the bridge. The agency plans to let the public know how long all that will take on Wednesday.

30,000 to 40,000 cars pass over the westbound bridge every day. IDOT is offering any assistance Missouri may need.

“We didn’t expect to see this, this is abnormal so it definitely has our inspector scratching their heads they need to do a lot more analysis why is this crack here and as they figure that out they’ll be able to figure out the remedy,” said Tom Blair, MoDOT District Engineer.

IDOT bought in extra crews Monday morning, discovering too many drivers switched to Route 3 to get to the Poplar Street Bridge. Drivers may want to try Interstate 255 and take one of the following bridges to cross into Missouri: Stan Musial Veterans Memorial, New Chain of Rocks and the McKinley Bridge.