Win tickets to see THE WHO every day this week!

One of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history, The Who, is bringing their 2019 MOVING ON! tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Thursday, May 23rd! The tour is their first return to the stage since their 2017 Las Vegas residency. The Who are one of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history. Their music provoked explosive change and spanned what many critics dare is rock's most elastic creative spectrum.

For WHO fans everywhere, the announcement of a brand new tour means only one thing: the world’s most untamable rock band is about to deliver the goods once again. Never ones for nostalgia, singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend will be unleashing the combustible force that is the Who, with symphonic accompaniment.

Commenting on what WHO fans can expect on the 2019 MOVING ON! tour, Pete Townshend stated: “The Who are touring again in 2019. Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?” Commented Roger Daltrey: “Be aware Who fans! Just because it’s The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

