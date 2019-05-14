Bark in the Park is coming to Cricket Field Saturday, May 18

ST. LOUIS -The Humane Society of Missouri joined us in the studio to talk about Bark in the Park.

Bark in the Park is the largest dog festival in the Midwest. All proceeds from Bark in the Park benefit the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Fund. This organization is dedicated to investigating, healing and preventing animal abuse.

For more information or to register, visit hsmo.org/bark.

Bark in the Park
Cricket Field in Forest Park
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

