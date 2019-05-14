Bark in the Park is coming to Cricket Field Saturday, May 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -The Humane Society of Missouri joined us in the studio to talk about Bark in the Park.

Bark in the Park is the largest dog festival in the Midwest. All proceeds from Bark in the Park benefit the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Fund. This organization is dedicated to investigating, healing and preventing animal abuse.

​Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of Bark in the Park.

For more information or to register, visit hsmo.org/bark.

Cricket Field in Forest Park

Saturday, May 18, 2019

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.