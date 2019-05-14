× Cards Bash Four Home runs, Blast the Braves 14-3

The three game losing streak is over for the Cardinals thanks to a four home run performance in their 14-3 win over the Braves Tuesday night in Atlanta, GA.

Marcell Ozuna started the onslaught with a three run home run in the first inning to give the Redbirds a 3-0 lead. It was Ozuna’s 12th homer of the season. Dexter Fowler hit the next Cardinals home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning to make it 5-0 Cards. Yadier Molina smacked the 150th home run of his career to give the Cardinals an 8-0 lead in the fifth inning. It was a three run blast. Kolten Wong hit the fourth and final home run of the game for the Cards. it was another three run job, his fifth of the year, making it a 14-3 lead.

Jack Flaherty pitched six innings, allowing three runs to get the win and raise his season record to 4-3. Flaherty also used his bat to help in the win. He had an RBI single in six run fifth inning.