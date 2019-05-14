× Disney Junior Holiday Party coming to Stifel Theatre for the holidays

ST. LOUIS – The House of Mouse is coming to St. Louis, and just in time for the holidays.

“Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour” will stop at the Stifel Theatre on Wednesday, December 4.

24-hour pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m May 15 | Password = FOX2

General Admission tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. May 17. They can be purchased at the Stifel Theatre or online at www.TicketMaster.com.

The interactive show features characters from the Disney Junior television channel, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Vampirina. The characters will perform songs from their various shows as well as holiday classics like “Jingle Bells” and “Deck The Halls.”

The show will also feature a special appearance by characters from the channel’s animated series, “Puppy Dog Pals” and concludes with a visit from Santa Claus.