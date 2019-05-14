× FCC authorizes 22 million for broadband in rural Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The federal government has approved spending $22.4 million during the next decade to expand broadband access in rural Missouri.

The FCC announced Tuesday that the money is designed to help provide access to 13 counties and 7,400 Missouri homes and businesses without broadband.

The Columbia Missourian reports the counties include Andrew, Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Mississippi, New Madrid, Nodaway, Platte, Scott, and Stoddard. United Services Inc. and GoSEMO Inc. are the two rural electric cooperative companies authorized for the funding.

Wisper, an Illinois-based internet provider, won a similar auction in August. During the next decade, it will receive more than $176 million from the FCC to provide broadband to 65 Missouri counties.

