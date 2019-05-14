Feast Magazine’s 5th annual Taste & Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This Sunday, May 19, is the 5th annual Feast Magazine Taste & Toast inside the Four Seasons Hotel.

Feast Magazine Publisher Cat Neville is here in the studio today with a preview of what you can expect.

Besides some of the best midwest food and drink, you can also enjoy the St. Louis Blues taking on the San Jose Sharks.

There will be food from 20 top area restaurants, live music and more than 30 award-winning breweries and distilleries from across the region.

The general admission cost is $40 and it includes all the tastings from participating restaurants, wineries and breweries as well as free parking.

VIP tickets are $85 each and they include the tastings, are valet parking, champagne, a wine carrier and access to the VIP after party.

For more information, visit: feastmagazine.com/events