Fire crews battle overnight kitchen fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Fire Department were called to a kitchen fire at a multi-unit home in north St. Louis.

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in a first- floor apartment on Highland Avenue at Euclid Avenue.

Once at the scene, crews found heavy smoke throughout the building. All of its occupants made it out safely.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.