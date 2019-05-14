Free Trip Tuesday: Springfield, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Springfield provides small town hospitality, interesting attractions and unique shopping. It is also this week's free trip.

Sean Dixon, Director of Marketing for the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, is here to talk about this week's family vacation for four.

The trip begins with a two night stay at an historic motel with complimentary continental breakfast, a pool and a spa.

It also includes four passes for a guided tours of the Ride-Thru Cave, four box seats to a Springfield Cardinals game, four passes to Wonders of Wildlife museum and more.

Register on the Fox2 contests page.