Illinois farms remain unplanted as rain continues to fall

WATERLOO, Ill. - Some Illinois farmers say their crops are being hindered by continual rainfall and could stop planting for the season if the wet weather doesn’t subside.

In Waterloo at a family farm, the owner says the rain is putting them way behind on their spring planting and they fear it will have a negative effect on this year’s crop.

The tractors are idle at the Kruse farm and April 15 is traditionally a target date to start planting corn. The recent wet weather has a lot of farms in Illinois very muddy and not allowing farmers to plant crops.

And with the soil so wet, farmers are running out of time before it’s just too late to plant.

The Maury Kruse farm has been around since the 1800s, he grows corn, beans, and wheat, but much of his farmland is wet to plant. He says rain is a farmer friend in the summer but too much rain keeps farmers from planting.

The rainfall this spring has had an impact on farmers in Missouri and Illinois the U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics shows just 6 percent of this year’s expected corn crop was planted so far, which is far below the 57 percent at this time of the year.

Kruse is starting to get worried as he has soybeans and corn seeds in the barn ready to be loaded up in the seed planter and says it's not too late yet. They’re hoping for four or five days of no rain to allow for the soil to dry and they’re anxious to start planting.

Kruse says with a little luck and dry weather he and other farmers can put a lot of corn in the ground once the ground dries out.