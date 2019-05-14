Illinois lawmakers work to strengthen Scott’s Law to better protect emergency responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sixteen Illinois State Troopers have been struck by vehicles while doing their jobs thus far in 2019. Sadly, three have lost their lives – Brooke Jones-Story, Gerald Ellis, and Christopher Lambert. A bipartisan bill aims to prevent more first responder deaths on state highways by making Scott’s Law tougher.

“Scott's Law says drivers approaching a vehicle with hazard lights on must slow down and move over,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The law is designed to protect any vehicle that is stopped on the side of the rode displaying flashing lights. As a driver, you are to slow down and change lanes if possible.

This new bill would enhance penalties for violators of the law.

“Illinois troopers have written over 2,000 citations for "move over" violations, more than six times the amount of citations at this time last year,” said Brendan Kelly, director of the Illinois State Police.

“Keep your eyes on the road. Don't drink and drive. Obey the speed limits. If you see an emergency vehicle with lights activated, please slow down and move over.”

Motorists convicted of breaking the new "move over" law will face a fine up to $10,000 and have the incident go on their driving record. Plus, a driver will lose their license if they hurt or kill anyone while breaking the law.

But there is also an enforcement-education aspect as well.

“The revenue from these fines goes directly to Scott's Law fund to educate drivers and keep people safe on the roads,” Gov. Pritzker said.