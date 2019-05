CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man and a child wanted in a parental abduction case. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says that the images they posted to social media also includes the vehicle the father and son were last seen in.

Clinton County is about an hour from St. Louis by car. The vehicle has Illinois plate ID: 365-513 Call police if you have any information at: 618-594-4555.