Lawsuit: Jail staff joked as dying woman cried out in pain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The children of a woman who died of a torn aorta at a jail in downtown Kansas City allege in a lawsuit that staff joked as the woman lay curled up on the floor, crying in pain.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit describes ReGina Thurman’s death two years ago at the Jackson County Detention Center as “horrible and preventable.” The suit says that the jail’s medical staff was dismissive when Thurman began experiencing severe chest pains while waiting to be processed on a probation violation. They gave her antacid tablets, while jailers accused her of overreacting.

The suit quotes the corrections department’s own report, which says one corrections officer said that Thurman “was suffering from jail-litus (sic).”

The county doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

