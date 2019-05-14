Learn about water safety at the YMCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The YMCA has introduced a 'Safety Around Water' program because research has shown there are disparities in drowning rates.

Lindsay Mondick, Senior Manager of Aquatics at the YMCA, is talking to us about the program and why it's important.

The YMCA was the first to introduce the country to the concept of group swim lessons. Now, the YMCA has been able to bridge the gap in delivering these lessons all across the US.

May is National Water Safety Month and statistics show that drowning is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4, and the second-leading cause of death for children from 5 to 14 years old.

