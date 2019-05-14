× Major Case Squad takes over investigation of Wellston homicide

WELLSTON, MO – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has taken over the investigation of homicide in Wellston Missouri Monday evening.

Officers from the North County Cooperative were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wellston Place for a report of a person down. Upon arrival officer located a male victim. The victim has been identified at 19-year-old Koreyion Brown of North St. Louis County.

Officers from Major Case Squad and the North County Cooperative have identified a person of interest and trying to locate the subject currently.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).