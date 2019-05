× Man shot, seeks help at local East St. Louis business

EAST ST. LOUIS – A man was struck when gunfire rang out in East St.Louis overnight.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on North 9th Street near Lake Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found at least 20 shell casings at the scene.

According to authorities, the injured man sought help at a nearby business and was taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

