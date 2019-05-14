× Missouri lawmakers vote to expand expungement for crimes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A bill expanding the list of crimes that could be expunged from a person’s record has won final approval in the Missouri Legislature.

The legislation passed Tuesday by the House would add stealing, credit card fraud, possession of a forgery instrument and property damage over $750 to the list of offenses for which people could seek expungements.

The Senate passed the bill earlier this month, meaning it now goes to Gov. Mike Parson.

The legislation follows up on a 2016 law that allows people to seek expungements of other nonviolent felony and misdemeanor crimes if they have waited several years after completing their sentences.