Missouri lawmakers vote to expand expungement for crimes

Posted 6:14 pm, May 14, 2019, by

Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A bill expanding the list of crimes that could be expunged from a person’s record has won final approval in the Missouri Legislature.

The legislation passed Tuesday by the House would add stealing, credit card fraud, possession of a forgery instrument and property damage over $750 to the list of offenses for which people could seek expungements.

The Senate passed the bill earlier this month, meaning it now goes to Gov. Mike Parson.

The legislation follows up on a 2016 law that allows people to seek expungements of other nonviolent felony and misdemeanor crimes if they have waited several years after completing their sentences.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.