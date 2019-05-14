× Missouri tax-break filibuster surpasses 24 hours

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Senate filibuster against a business incentive bill backed by Gov. Mike Parson has passed the 24-hour mark with no immediate end in sight.

Republicans in the Senate’s Conservative Caucus were blocking all work in the Senate on Tuesday because of opposition to parts of the legislation.

The measure would authorize up to $50 million of tax credits for General Motors to expand an assembly plant at Wentzville. It also would authorize a new college scholarship for adults and give state economic development officials the ability to give immediate tax breaks to other businesses that agree to add jobs and expand their facilities.

Parson is pushing for an up-or-down Senate vote on the bill, which passed the House last week.

Opponents want to remove the deal-closing fund and scholarships.