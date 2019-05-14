MoDOT keeps Jefferson Barracks Bridge closed for remainder of week

Posted 6:18 am, May 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS - MoDOT has advised all regular I-255 commuters to find alternative routes for the rest of the week. The westbound JB Bridge, which takes traffic over the Mississippi River will be closed until then.

The JB bridge has been closed following a Sunday inspection discovered a crack in the steel in one of the arches of the westbound bridge.

MoDOT is bringing in experts and special equipment from across the country.

IDOT officials say it appeared most commuters took Route 3 north to the Poplar Street Bridge on Monday.  Another alternative is taking I-255 north to I-64 in Illinois or I-55.

