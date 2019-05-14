PICTURES: Anime St Louis 2019 – Saturday pt1

Thousands of Anime, Sci-Fi & Gamer fans packed the St. Charles Convention Center for the annual gathering. Costumed fans immerse themselves in Japanese animation, art & culture. Fans shop from vendors, play games, compete in a costume contest, attend workshops & dance party.

Photo Gallery

