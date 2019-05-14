Powerball winner surprises woman he doesn’t know on Mother’s Day

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Wisconsin’s newest multimillionaire is showing his charitable side, according to WDJT.

Manuel Franco, 24, of West Allis, is nearly $500 million richer after buying the winning Powerball ticket in March.

Now, Illinois mother Nicole Domitro says Franco approached her in a Target on Sunday and gave her a $200 gift card, according to WISN.

“He was very kind,” Domitro said. “I started asking him questions because I wasn’t really sure.”

Franco, who used to work at Target himself, apparently had tried to give the card out to others, but they refused.

Domitro accepted the gift, and, after speaking with her husband, the couple decided to pay Franco’s kindness forward to an expecting mother they know.

“We think that it would just be a really cool blessing for their family,” Domitro said.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.