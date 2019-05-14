Reward offered to find the Blues’ golden Jack Daniels statue

Posted 2:51 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, May 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Can you help the Blues find their statue of Jasper Newton “Jack” Daniel? The hockey team said in a post to their website that it went missing sometime on March, 8 before the Blues’ double-overtime victory in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars. He was located in the Jack Daniel’s Barrel House Bar at Enterprise Center.

“No questions asked – and all joking aside, we’d really just appreciate getting Jack back.” – writes the St. Louis Blues.

There is a reward to find the statue of the American distiller and businessman, best known as the founder of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey distillery. The team says that they’re offering a bottle of Gentleman Jack (21 and over only) and a team-autographed Blues jersey for his safe return. They’re telling people interested in helping to send information to the @StLouisBlues on Twitter.

