× Entertainment complex Round1 coming to South County Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new multi-entertainment activity complex is coming to the South County Center next year.

Round1 Bowling and Amusements offers bowling, an arcade (including exclusive Japanese games), karaoke, billiards, batting cages, as well as food and drinks. (Think Dave & Buster’s)

The complex will occupy approximately 50,000 square feet in the mall.

The company traces its origins to 1980 in Japan, when businessman Masahiko Sugino founded Sugino Kosan, which featured a roller-skating facility and arcade. Over the next several years, the facility added new amenities, and the company rebranded itself as Round1.

The company opened its first Round1 venue in the United States in August 2010.

The South County Center Round1 venue will be managed by CBL Properties, a Chattanooga-based real estate firm that invests in shopping centers.