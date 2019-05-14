St. Louis-area couple wins $1 million Lottery prize

Posted 4:00 pm, May 14, 2019, by

FENTON, Mo. (AP) – A St. Louis-area husband and wife are the latest winners of a $1 million Missouri Lottery prize.

Lottery officials said Tuesday that Jonathan Bock bought a “$300 Million Cash Explosion” scratchers ticket at Petro Mart in Fenton. When he realized he’d won, he had to convince his wife, Bridgette, he wasn’t joking, so he took a picture of the winning ticket and sent it to her.

The “$300 Million Cash Explosion” is a $30 scratchers game that began last year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.