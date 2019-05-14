Tim’s Travels: Shakespeare in the Park: Love’s Labors Lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell is not a Shakespearean actor, but he had no problem with continuing his never-ending audition for Shakespeare in the Park.

Shakespeare is probably one of the first to utilize the romantic comedy genre and Shakespeare In The Park returns to Forest Park on May 31.

Not many people think about this, but Shakespeare is probably one of the first to utilize the rom-com genre, with Love`s Labor`s Lost one of his most dazzling comedies about love and all its complexities.

Veteran performer Philip Hernández will headline the 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of “Love’s Labors Lost,” Hernández will play Don Adriano de Armado, a lovelorn soldier considered to be one of Shakespeare's best comic creations. Tom Ridgely, executive producer of the Festival, will direct the production, his first since joining the organization last spring.