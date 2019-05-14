× Washington, Missouri site added to Superfund priorities list

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A contaminated site in the eastern Missouri town of Washington has been added to the federal Superfund priority list.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the Sporlan Valve plant site was added to the National Priorities List on Monday, one of seven new additions to the list.

The company formerly made refrigeration valves for air conditioners and refrigerators and used trichloroethylene, or TCE, as a chemical degreaser and industrial solvent. TCE is considered a carcinogenic. The EPA says it contaminated soil and groundwater at the site and has been detected in indoor air surrounding the now vacant plant.

The EPA says it has installed 19 vapor mitigation systems at homes near the site.