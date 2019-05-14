Interstate 70 closes after a man was shot in his vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A person was shot in their vehicle on Interstate 70 near the Goodfellow exit. Police say they found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg shortly after 1pm. They say he was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

Westbound I-70 was shut down while first responders worked to clear the scene. Traffic was backed up in the area for miles. Vehicles were being diverted onto Riverview.

An ambulance was sent to the scene to take the man to the hospital for observation. His condition is not known at this time.

There have been at least four other incidents since June of 2018 involving a person or car being hit by gunfire on I-70.