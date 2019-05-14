You Paid For It: America’s Center executive pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed tells Investigator Elliott Davis that he wants to take a hard look at the pay for higher-ups at the St. Louis America's Center.

The You Paid For It team first broke the story of what those high salaries are including the executive director who is paid $357,000.

Elliott caught up with all three top city leaders Tuesday at city hall to find out what they thought of the high pay.

Mayor Krewson says she didn't have a problem with it.

Comptroller Darlene Green says the city should always examine all pay to make sure we're getting what we're paying for.

But Board President Reed had by far the strongest reaction saying the $357,000 salary was outrageous.

He wants the Board of Aldermen to look at the entire convention center budget, in particular, the salaries for higher-ups