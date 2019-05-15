American Heart Association’s ‘Heart Walk’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The American Heart Association is hosting their annual Heart Walk this Saturday, May 18, at 7:30a.m in Bush Stadium.

Beth Oseroff, Director of the Heart Walk, is in the studio today to talk about the event that promotes physical activity and heart-healthy living.

The Heart Walk offers activities for the whole family like team photos, mascots and healthy snacks.

The 2019 Metro St. Louis Heart Walk is locally sponsored by Barnes Jewish Hospital.

For more information, visit: MetroSTLouisHeartWalk.org

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud media sponsors of the 2019 Metro St. Louis Heart Walk.