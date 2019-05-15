Balloon Glow Kick off at Central Fields in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The count down to the Great Forest Park Balloon Race is underway. This year's festivities will be back at the newly renovated Central Field in Forest Park.

The Sky`s the Limit sweepstakes is open for nominations starting today and will be accepting entries through June 14th. Winners will receive funding for classroom resources, lunch for 10 and, of course, tickets to the VIP tent at the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

For more information visit www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com

