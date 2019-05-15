Banking advice for college grads

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - As soon-to-be-graduates prepare for the big day, they also have to begin preparing for more financial responsibilities.

Rachel O'Shea, Senior Portfolio Manager with Commerce Trust, is in the studio today to talk about how and when college graduates should bank.

Students with loans should try to take advantage of any opportunities for student loan forgiveness. They can find out if they're eligible by checking the Department of Education`s Federal Student Aid website.

It's also important for students to outline a practical budget for post-grad life.

