EAST ST. LOUIS - A candlelight vigil is planned Wednesday afternoon in East St. Louis for 14-year-old Jaylon Mckenzie.

The vigil starts at 5:00 p.m. and will be held at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium at East St. Louis High School.

The football prospect was killed by a stray bullet while attending a party in Venice, Illinois earlier this month.

St. Louisan Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys offered to pay for McKenzie's funeral, which is this Saturday, May 18 in East St. Louis.