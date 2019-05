Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Spring is upon us and it's the perfect time to start planning some hiking trips.

Dan Zarlenga, from the Missouri Department of Conservation, and Jeff Burton, from 105.7 The Point, are here to talk about the hiking trails worth checking out.

To get more involved with hiking, download the MO Outdoors app at MDC.mo.gov.

By downloading the app, you can find areas and trails near you with a built-in GPS, use geolocation and download a map.