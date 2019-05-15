× Death of 19-year-old under investigation after body found in Wellston

WELLSTON, MO. – Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in suburban St. Louis as a homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the body of Koreyion Brown was found Monday night in a lot behind a vacant residential building in Wellston. Brown lived a few miles northwest of where his body was found.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is assisting the North County Cooperative in locating a person of interest in the case. But officials aren’t releasing more information about that person at this time.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com