Fans feel Blues were robbed by controversial goal

Posted 11:27 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29PM, May 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues fans feel robbed by a controversial goal scored in overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a win on Wednesday night in the Stanley Cup Playoff game in St. Louis.

Fans watching the game on giant monitors at Ballpark Village believe a goal that was scored was the result of a hand pass.   Some fans left Wednesday night’s watch party upset but believe the team has shown a great deal of resiliency all year and still like their chances of winning the best of 7 series.

Game 4 will be Friday in St. Louis.  The Blues now trail the series 2 games to 1.

