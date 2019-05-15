Fourth man dies after shooting inside St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS – A fourth man shot inside a St. Louis home has died.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday. Three of victims, all in their 20s and 30s, died at the scene. Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Wednesday that the fourth victim has died at a hospital. A fifth man who was shot suffered a leg wound and remains hospitalized.

Names of the victims have not been released, and police have not disclosed a motive.

The shooting occurred within a high-crime rectangular area of north St. Louis that police have targeted with crime-fighting resources since last year.

Police say that even with the Monday night homicides, killings within the rectangle are down compared to the same period in 2018.
