Missouri senators consider banning abortions at 8 weeks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri senators are considering banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.

Democrats in the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday slammed pending the legislation. Lawmakers have a Friday deadline to pass bills.

The only exception would be in cases of medical emergencies, not rape or incest.

The Missouri bill comes as abortion opponents across the U.S. push for new restrictions in hopes that the more conservative U.S. Supreme Court will overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.

Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. Alabama lawmakers sent the state's Republican governor a similar bill Tuesday.

It's time to make Missouri the most Pro-Life state in the country! Thanks to leaders in the House and Senate, we are one vote away from passing one of the strongest #ProLife bills in the country - standing for life, protecting women’s health, and advocating for the unborn. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 15, 2019

As other states like New York and Virginia venture further away from the American ideal to protect and uphold the #RightToLife, I’m honored to lead a state with so many people who are committed to standing up for those without a voice. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 15, 2019

Thanks to decades of conservative, pro-life leadership, Missouri recently hit an ALL-TIME low for the number of abortions. We’ve gone from a high of more than 20,000 in our state, to now below 3,000. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 15, 2019