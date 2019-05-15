× Kitten recovering after being encased in spray foam, left in garbage can

HILLSBORO, Ore. — An 8-week-old kitten is recovering after he was found trapped in a garbage can, encased in spray foam.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made on May 3.

A garbage collector was using the hydraulic arm on the truck to empty out the garbage can and noticed something was stuck, so he went to look and saw the kitten hanging upside down.

“Upon further inspection, he noticed a small cat, encased in spray foam, hanging upside down from its back legs,” according to sheriff’s office news release. “The driver knew the cat was still alive because he could hear it whining.”

He then brought the garbage can back to the disposal facility where staff were able to free the kitten.

The kitten is now in the care of a veterinarian at Washington County Animal Services’ Bonnie L. Hays Small Animal Shelter and is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies are now investigating this act of animal cruelty.