Make a donation for National Foster Care Month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - In honor of National Foster Care month, West County Center and the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition are hosting their third annual Bare Essentials Drive.

Sean Phillips, Marketing Director at West County Center, and Kim Johnson, Director of Special Events for Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, are here to talk about how you can participate.

From now until May 31, you can make donations of new socks and underwear for toddlers through teens.

You can find donation receptacles on level 1 near Nordstrom in the West County Center.

For more information, visit: ShopWestCountyCenter.com