Missing Kentucky toddler found alive days after he disappeared from home

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities announced a wonderful update in the disappearance of a Kentucky toddler who had been missing for nearly three days.

WKYT reports the boy was found at an old strip mine, about a mile from his home. A search team told the TV station they heard the boy crying. He was found at the bottom of a 50-foot incline at the mine; they rescued him using a rope and basket.

The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for 22-month-old Kenneth Howard since Sunday evening when he disappeared from his family’s home. Rescuers reportedly found the boy about a third of a mile away from the house.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook: “Happy to confirm the reports that Kenneth Howard has been FOUND !!!

According to Captain Carter Conley of the Magoffin Co Rescue Squad, he is alive, he is being attended by medics for dehydration, but is in remarkably good condition. Thanks to all who prayed, searched and helped in any way!! This is the best news ever !!!”