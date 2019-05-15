Mom caught on video in classroom threatening students she says bullied her daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. – A mother is seen in a shocking video inside a California classroom threatening middle school students she accused of bullying her daughter on social media.

The entire situation is now under investigation.

"Don't post nothing about her. None of that," the mom is heard saying in the video. "Y'all think y'all bullies? I'm a big bully, ok?"

The video was taken inside an eighth grade classroom at Niguel Hills Middle School in Laguna Niguel on Tuesday. A mother who believed her daughter was being bullied barged into a second period class, and confronted students.

"She's a girl. Y'all are boys, ok? If y'all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me. Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I'll f--k them all up. Do you understand me?" the mother is heard saying in the video.

"Leave my daughter alone and I'm not gonna say it again."

While there, she also handed out "Free A-- Kicking" tickets.

"A-- whoopings. A-- whoopings. For free. For free!" she says in the video.

"It was actually kind of scary, but then she was like, all talk. So I thought it was like kind of funny towards the end, but at first it was scary because some random person comes in the class, and starts yelling, like I don't know what your initial thought would be," one student said.

The incident remains under investigation.